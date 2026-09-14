'Forced doping' of student-athletes will be investigated: Keralam Education Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Sunday said the state government was seriously viewing the allegations that an athletics coach forced school-level athletes to use performance-enhancing drug and assured that the department will investigate the matter.
Samsudheen said that if teachers were involved in the matter, then the seriousness of the issue "doubles" and therefore, "proper action will taken".
"The government is viewing the matter seriously. The department will investigate the allegations comprehensively. It is a highly undesirable act.
"Telling students about such shortcuts instead of helping them realise their potential is an extremely serious issue," he told reporters.
The allegations were reportedly made by a parent of an affected student-athlete against a coach in Palakkad.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.