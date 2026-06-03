For the first time, over 10,000 girls qualify JEE Advanced

The results of JEE Advanced 2026, declared by IIT Roorkee on June 1, marked a significant moment for gender representation in India's premier engineering institutions. A total of 10,107 girls qualified the examination, crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time.

The achievement comes amid a steady rise in female participation in the country's most competitive engineering entrance examination. This year, 40,562 girls appeared for JEE Advanced, with nearly one in four qualifying.

The milestone follows years of efforts by the IIT system to improve women's representation. In 2018, the institutes introduced supernumerary seats exclusively for female candidates, aiming to increase the proportion of women on IIT campuses. Since then, the number of girls qualifying JEE Advanced has steadily risen.

Education experts say the impact of the policy is now becoming visible.

Prof Shalabh of IIT Kanpur noted that the rising number of female qualifiers reflects increasing participation of women in STEM education and demonstrates that more girls are aspiring to pursue engineering at premier institutions.

The shift is also linked to changes within engineering education itself. Over the past decade, IITs have expanded beyond traditional disciplines such as Mechanical and Civil Engineering, introducing programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Biotechnology, Energy and Environment, alongside a wider range of science courses. This has broadened the choices available to students and attracted a more diverse applicant pool.

Experts also point to a growing "peer effect". As more girls enter IITs and succeed in engineering careers, younger students gain greater awareness of these opportunities and are increasingly willing to attempt JEE Advanced themselves.

While qualifying JEE Advanced does not guarantee admission to an IIT, the achievement remains significant. The 23 IITs together offer around 20,000 seats, meaning competition remains intense even among successful candidates. Those who do not secure IIT admissions often go on to join other leading institutions through the engineering admission system.

For many educators, the 2026 results represent more than a statistical milestone. They reflect a gradual shift in access, aspirations, and participation, as increasing numbers of young women choose to pursue careers in engineering, technology, and the sciences.