For Keralam's Anganwadi children, health check-up will be held every three months

Thiruvananthapuram: For thousands of young children who spend their early years at Anganwadis across Keralam, a routine health check-up will now become part of their childhood.
The state government is launching 'Balya Spandanam', a programme aimed at ensuring regular and comprehensive health care for Anganwadi children, according to an official release here on Tuesday.
Under the initiative, children at all 33,120 Anganwadis in the state will undergo health checks once every three months, it said.
The programme will look beyond the usual signs of illness.
Health workers will monitor the children's physical growth and nutritional status and check their eyesight and hearing. Any changes in their growth or signs of health problems can then be identified early, allowing them to receive expert treatment and follow-up care when needed.
The screenings and follow-up measures will be carried out by trained health workers with the support of the Health Department.
The programme is being jointly implemented by the Women and Child Development Department and the Health and Family Welfare Department and has been included in the state government's 100-day action programme.
The state-level inauguration will be held at the Kodunganoor Family Health Centre in Vattiyoorkavu here at 1 pm on Wednesday, the release said.
Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna will inaugurate the programme, while Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will preside over the function.
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh will inaugurate the growth monitoring system at the function.
Officials from various departments and experts in the health and child development sectors are expected to attend.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.