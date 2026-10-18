Food Security Act ensured right to food for millions, says Ashok Gehlot on World food day

Jaipur (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday recalled the enactment of the National Food Security Act by the UPA government, and said the legislation played a significant role in securing the right to food for crores of people across the country.
On the occasion of World Food Day, Gehlot said the day should serve as a reminder to strengthen the collective commitment to ensuring that nobody remains hungry or deprived of food.
Highlighting initiatives undertaken by the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the Indira Rasoi Yojana was launched to provide nutritious meals to needy people for just Rs 8.
He also referred to the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Annapurna Food Packet Yojana, under which essential food items were provided to eligible families to help them cope with inflation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.