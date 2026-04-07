Food PLI scheme attracts Rs 9,207 crore investment, creates 3.29 lakh jobs

New Delhi: The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the food processing industry has attracted investments of Rs 9,207 crore and generated around 3.29 lakh jobs so far, the government said on Tuesday.

Launched by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the scheme is being implemented over six years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

It aims to increase value addition, expand processing capacity and generate employment, particularly in rural and off-farm sectors.

The scheme covers key segments such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat (RTC/RTE) foods, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese. It also supports innovative and organic products from MSMEs, along with branding and marketing initiatives to strengthen the global presence of Indian food products.