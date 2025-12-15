Food inflation remained at negative 2.78% in November as CPI rose to 0.71%

New Delhi: Food prices stayed in deflation during November 2025 at negative 2.78 per cent, rising from the record low of negative 3.7 per cent in October, even as overall consumer inflation edged up. A report by the Union Bank of India showed that the broader price trend in the economy continued to remain soft.



The report said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November printed 0.71 per cent, higher than 0.25 per cent in October but still below the 1 per cent mark for the second straight month. It notes that this number matched its earlier estimate. Core inflation eased slightly to 4.34 per cent from 4.41 per cent in October, while fuel inflation rose to 2.32 per cent from 1.98 per cent. CPI excluding vegetables fell to 2.86 per cent, compared with 2.99 per cent the previous month.