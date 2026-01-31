Maru Mahotsav 2026 showcases Jaisalmer’s rich cultural legacy

Jaisalmer: The Maru Mahotsav 2026, currently being held at Jaisalmer's Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium, has brought together locals, artists, and tourists to celebrate Rajasthan's rich desert culture.



The three-day festival, which began on January 30, showcases the vibrant colors, music, and traditions of the Thar Desert.



Tourists from various parts of India and around the world have gathered to witness the beauty of Jaisalmer and participate in the festivities. The festival features a blend of folk music, dance performances, camel races, and cultural contests.

