“Focus on education; welfare our responsibility”: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the central role of education in driving development, urging students to embrace learning, creativity, and higher studies as essential tools for personal and national progress.

Sitharaman was addressing a programme at the Zilla Parishad High School in the Peda Mainavani Lanka (PM Lanka) village of West Godavari district yesterday, Sunday, December 28. She was inaugurating the computer and science laboratories, and other basic infrastructure worth Rs 18 lakh, The Hindu reports.

While addressing students at the programme, the Union Finance Minister encouraged them to pursue higher education confidently. She further assured them of government support for education and regional development, as both the Union and State governments were committed to ensuring that every student could pursue higher education.

“Focus on education; development and welfare are our responsibility,” she told the students, adding that shaping India’s future rested on their shoulders.

Sitharaman also highlighted steps taken under the Prime Minister’s vision for adopted villages, including employment creation through the PM Vishwakarma Yojana training centre, which provides vocational skills and livelihood opportunities.

She also emphasised the importance of digital classrooms in helping students understand global developments and meet modern education standards.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president PVN Madhav, District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, and several members of the Legislative Assembly, Andhra Pradesh, were among those present at the inauguration programme, The Hindu reports.