Focus on education, skills to boost India-Germany ties: Newly appointed Honorary German Consul Abhay Mangaldas

Ahmedabad: Newly appointed Honorary German Consul in Ahmedabad, Abhay Mangaldas, said his priority will be to promote education and skill development, especially for economically weaker students, to strengthen India-Germany ties.

He said initiatives such as teaching the German language and offering vocational training in collaboration with institutions like the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce can open up employment opportunities with German companies in India and abroad.



Speaking to ANI, Mangaldas said, "This is a great opportunity for us. Our focus is to support economically weaker students by teaching them German, which can open employment opportunities with German companies in India or even in Germany. Learning a language from childhood makes it easier, and combined with vocational training offered by the Indo-German Chamber, it can lead to real career prospects. Beyond trade and business, our priority through the Foundation is education and skill development. To strengthen India-Germany ties, we will bring people together through cultural and delegation exchanges, encouraging dialogue and mutual understanding."



Further, Consul General of Germany in Mumbai, Christoph Hallier, said the appointment of Abhay Mangaldas as Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad is aimed at strengthening ties with Gujarat and further boosting India-Germany relations.

