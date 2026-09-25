FMGE October 2026 registration closes today, exam on October 31

What is different about FMGE in 2026

The October examination is the third FMGE session of 2026. Until now, the screening test was conducted twice a year. NBEMS added the October session after an expert committee recommended examining the feasibility of conducting the examination three times a year. The January 2027 FMGE has consequently been postponed, with a revised date to be announced separately.

The change follows concerns raised after the June 2026 FMGE. Of the 37,448 candidates who appeared, only 4,635 qualified, putting the overall pass percentage at 12.38 per cent.

Candidates had protested over the difficulty of the paper, video-based questions, technical problems and conditions at some examination centres. The NBEMS expert committee reviewed these concerns but did not recommend grace or compensatory marks for the June examination.

The panel instead recommended examining the feasibility of a third annual FMGE, reviewing the examination fee, improving examination-centre infrastructure and allowing candidates access to their recorded responses, subject to technical and legal safeguards. It also suggested a question-paper structure of 30 per cent low-difficulty, 50 per cent moderate-difficulty and 20 per cent high-difficulty questions.