FMGE October 2026 admit card to be released tomorrow; exam on October 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session on October 27. The examination will be held on October 31 for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India.
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, using their registered user ID and password. The admit card will contain the examination centre address, reporting time and other instructions for the test day.
NBEMS released the FMGE test-city intimation slip on October 20. The slip informs candidates of their allotted examination city but does not contain the complete centre details and cannot be used in place of the admit card.
Application correction deadline extended
The examination board extended the deadline for candidates to rectify deficiencies in their applications until 2 pm on October 23. Applicants were permitted to submit missing documents and correct photographs or other images through the designated scrutiny portals.
NBEMS warned that candidates who failed to address the deficiencies within the extended deadline would be declared ineligible and would not receive an admit card. No further opportunity to submit the pending documents or correct images was provided after the deadline.
Candidates should check their application status and verify the details printed on their admit cards once the hall tickets are released.
FMGE October 2026 exam pattern
The FMGE is a computer-based examination comprising 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts of 150 questions each. Each part is allotted 150 minutes, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.
The screening test is intended for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their primary medical qualifications from institutions outside India and meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, with the required photograph affixed, and a valid original photo identity document to the examination centre. They should follow the reporting time and other instructions specified on the hall ticket.
NBEMS is expected to declare the result of the October session by November 30, 2026.
The October examination is separate from the next FMGE session, which the board’s tentative examination schedule lists for January 9, 2027. The date remains subject to the final notification.