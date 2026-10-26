FMGE October 2026 admit card to be released tomorrow; exam on October 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session on October 27. The examination will be held on October 31 for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, using their registered user ID and password. The admit card will contain the examination centre address, reporting time and other instructions for the test day.

NBEMS released the FMGE test-city intimation slip on October 20. The slip informs candidates of their allotted examination city but does not contain the complete centre details and cannot be used in place of the admit card.