FMGE December 2025 exam city list released

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a preliminary list of examination centres for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2025 session (FMGE December 2025).

The screening test for foreign medical graduates intending to practice in India is set to take place nationwide on January 17, 2026, EduGraph reports.

According to the requirements, applicants must select four separate test cities when submitting their online application forms. NBEMS will assign one of these cities to each candidate using a random, non-preference allocation system.

The Board has stressed that candidates would not be able to prioritise between their four chosen exam cities, since the ultimate decision will be made based on administrative practicality, logistical arrangements, and security concerns. It has also been stated that choosing a city does not ensure the allocation of a test centre in that location.

If seats are unavailable in all four nominated cities, the NBEMS may allocate a test centre anywhere in India to guarantee the examination runs well.

Candidates will be advised of their assigned test city by email to their registered email addresses by January 2, 2026. The specific address of the assigned exam centre will be included in the admission card, which will be distributed to eligible applicants on January 14, 2026.

NBEMS has also stated that the published list of test cities is preliminary.

If a city is deemed unsuitable for hosting the test owing to security audit concerns, logistical challenges, or unanticipated events, candidates who chose that city may be transferred to another of their specified choices or a nearby option.

If necessary, the Board may add additional test cities to better accommodate candidates.

NBEMS retains the power to assign test centres anywhere in the country, regardless of the options presented, in order to maintain the examination process's integrity.