FMG Registration Delay: All FMGs Association seeks a timeline from the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council

Several Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) awaiting permanent registration in Madhya Pradesh and other states have raised concerns over delays in processing their applications, according to a post shared by the All FMGs Association (AFA) on September 23.

In the post, AFA said several FMGs have been waiting for their Permanent Registration (PR) with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council and other state medical councils for months. The association also said that many applications remain pending without clear updates on their status.

AFA has requested the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council to establish and publicly communicate a specific timeline for processing pending FMG registration applications.

The association has sought greater transparency for applicants, including information on the current status of applications, deficiencies in documents, if any, and the expected date of approval. It has also called for pending applications to be reviewed and resolved through what it described as a clear, uniform and accountable procedure.