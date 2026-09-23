FMG Registration Delay: All FMGs Association seeks a timeline from the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council

Several Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) awaiting permanent registration in Madhya Pradesh and other states have raised concerns over delays in processing their applications, according to a post shared by the All FMGs Association (AFA) on September 23.
In the post, AFA said several FMGs have been waiting for their Permanent Registration (PR) with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council and other state medical councils for months. The association also said that many applications remain pending without clear updates on their status.
AFA has requested the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council to establish and publicly communicate a specific timeline for processing pending FMG registration applications.
The association has sought greater transparency for applicants, including information on the current status of applications, deficiencies in documents, if any, and the expected date of approval. It has also called for pending applications to be reviewed and resolved through what it described as a clear, uniform and accountable procedure.
Permanent registration is an important step for foreign-trained medical graduates seeking to practise medicine in India. The Madhya Pradesh Medical Council currently provides an online facility for foreign permanent registration. Its guidelines state that applicants must meet specified requirements, including completion of the required internship and other registration conditions.
The issue of registration delays for FMGs has also been reported in other states. Recent reports have highlighted concerns raised by FMG groups over delays and differences in registration procedures across state medical councils.
In its post, AFA has also requested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to intervene and coordinate with the concerned state medical councils so that pending FMG registrations are processed within defined timelines.
The association further urged the NMC to ensure that the National Medical Register (NMR) is released and implemented effectively, along with consistent registration procedures across states.
The concerns raised by AFA represent the association's position; the post does not itself provide the number of pending applications in Madhya Pradesh or a response from the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.