FM University becomes national arena for All India Inter University Women's Taekwondo Championship
Balasore: The All India Inter University Taekwondo (Women) Championship 2025-26 was ceremonially inaugurated today at Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. The prestigious national-level championship is being organized by Fakir Mohan University, Odisha.
The inaugural ceremony commenced with the assembly of participating universities, followed by the hoisting of the AIU flag by the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy, and the host university flag by the Guest of Honor, Dr. Deepak C. S, Official Observer of AIU.
The event began with a colorful march past by the participating teams from across the country, creating a vibrant and spirited atmosphere.Prof. Pabitra Mohan Nayak, Director of the Sports Council, delivered the welcome address and introduced the dignitaries present on the occasion.
The Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, formally declared the championship open. In his address, he emphasized the importance of sports in fostering discipline, leadership, teamwork, and national integration among the youth.
Prof. Nihar Ranjan Rout ,Director Student Welfare, shared his valuable insights and encouraged the athletes to perform with dedication and uphold the spirit of excellence at the national-level championship.On the occasion, the AIU Official Observer Dr. Deepak C.S ( R.V University, Bengaluru) also addressed the participants and appreciated Fakir Mohan University for successfully hosting such a major national sporting event.
The championship has witnessed participation of more than 1000 athletes representing 179 universities from 25 states across India, making it one of the largest inter-university sporting events hosted by the university.The participants also took the oath to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.
The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Amit Sharma, Assistant Director of the Sports Council, followed by the march out of the participating teams.The tournament is being conducted under the direct observation of PEO Shri Sangram Bisoyi at the Indoor Sports Complex of Fakir Mohan University, Nuapadhi Campus, where competitions are being held across two venues.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.