FM University becomes national arena for All India Inter University Women's Taekwondo Championship

Balasore: The All India Inter University Taekwondo (Women) Championship 2025-26 was ceremonially inaugurated today at Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. The prestigious national-level championship is being organized by Fakir Mohan University, Odisha.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the assembly of participating universities, followed by the hoisting of the AIU flag by the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy, and the host university flag by the Guest of Honor, Dr. Deepak C. S, Official Observer of AIU.

The event began with a colorful march past by the participating teams from across the country, creating a vibrant and spirited atmosphere.Prof. Pabitra Mohan Nayak, Director of the Sports Council, delivered the welcome address and introduced the dignitaries present on the occasion.