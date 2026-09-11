FM Sithramran says AI researcher’s resignation raises questions over AI safety safeguards



The resignation came amid growing concerns within the AI industry over the speed of development and whether companies can ensure that increasingly capable systems remain aligned with human interests. Coxon has said he was particularly concerned about the competitive pressure among AI labs to develop increasingly powerful systems quickly.

Sitharaman said the significance of Coxon's decision went beyond the resignation itself, as senior figures within the sector had acknowledged the substance of his concerns.

"What gave that resignation its weight was not the social media post itself, but that senior figure within the frontier ecosystem acknowledged the substance of his warning," she said.