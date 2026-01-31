FM Sitharaman to brainstorm with students after presenting Budget on Feb 1

New Delhi: After the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the presentation of the Union Budget live from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year, the statement said.

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various states across India.