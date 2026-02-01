FM Sitharaman proposes 'Khelo India Mission' to boost talent development, coaching, infrastructure

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to launch the 'Khelo India Mission' while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday. The mission aims to create an integrated talent-development pathway, train coaches and support staff, incorporate sports science and technology, organise competitions and leagues, and develop sports infrastructure in India.



While presenting the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the sports sector offers diverse opportunities for employment, skill development, and careers. Building on the nurturing of sports talent through the 'Khelo India' programme, she announced the launch of the 'Khelo India' Mission to transform the sports ecosystem over the next decade.



The mission will focus on creating an integrated talent-development pathway with training centres at foundational, intermediate, and elite levels; systematically developing coaches and support staff; incorporating sports science and technology; organising competitions and leagues to create a sports culture and provide competitive platforms; and enhancing sports infrastructure for training and tournaments.