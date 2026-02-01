FM Sitharaman proposes girls' hostel in every district, 'She MARTS' to boost women entrepreneurship



FM Sitharaman also announced the setting up of 'She MARTS'-self-help entrepreneur marts that will function as community-owned retail outlets.

"Building on the success of the Lakpati Didi program, the government plans to help women move from credit-linked livelihoods to becoming enterprise owners. Self-help entrepreneur marts will be established as community-owned retail outlets within cluster-level federations, supported through enhanced and innovative financing, enabling women to take the next step in entrepreneurship," FM said.