FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to move Securities Markets Code Bill to parliamentary committee

New Delhi : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced 'The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025' in the Lok Sabha and proposed that the Bill be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for further examination.



Speaking in the Lok Sabha after introducing the Bill, the Finance Minister moved a motion seeking its reference to the standing committee.

She said, "Sir, I rise to move that the Bill be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. The Committee shall make a report by the first day of the next session, if the Speaker so decides."