Flowers, rallies, and fresh hopes as Dharwad schools reopen for new academic year

DHARWAD: Government and private schools across Dharwad district reopened on Monday amid colourful celebrations, enrolment drives, and renewed efforts to improve learning outcomes and school participation.

Schools welcomed students back after the summer vacation with flowers, balloons, crowns, and the distribution of textbooks, uniforms, and learning materials. First-time entrants were greeted with special ceremonies, while several schools organised processions accompanied by band music and community participation to encourage enrolment.

Students carried placards promoting the importance of education, and awareness rallies were conducted in several localities to encourage parents to enrol their children in schools. The celebrations reflected both the excitement surrounding the start of the new academic year and the district administration's continued focus on strengthening public education.

Speaking at an inaugural programme, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R highlighted the transformative role of education in a child's development.

"Education helps unlock the hidden potential of every child and shapes physical, mental and intellectual development," she said. She added that schooling helps build discipline, self-confidence, cooperation, respect, emotional well-being, and healthy habits among children.

Addressing students who recently completed their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the Deputy Commissioner urged them to pursue higher studies with dedication and strive for academic excellence in the years ahead. She also directed officials to ensure adequate support systems for children with special educational needs.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhuvanesh Patil said Dharwad's performance in the SSLC examinations had improved steadily over the past three years.

"Sustained efforts have helped the district improve from 18th to 12th place in the state," he said, while calling upon teachers, parents, and education officials to work collectively towards securing a place among Karnataka's top five districts in the coming years.

Meanwhile, members of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) visited schools in Navalur and welcomed students with flowers while voicing opposition to the proposed merger of government schools.

The reopening marks the beginning of the 2026-27 academic session in Dharwad, with district authorities emphasising enrolment, inclusion, and quality education as key priorities for the year ahead.