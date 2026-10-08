Floating classrooms for NCC cadets reach Kolkata after 410-km voyage

Kolkata: The 410-km sailing expedition by National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, Hooghly Sankalp - MENU 2026, was flagged off at the Man o' War Jetty on Thursday.
There was appreciation and applause as the 60 Naval NCC cadets (both boys and girls) rested their oars after the gruelling expedition that started from Farakka.
Hundreds watched as the whaler boats, accompanied by an Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) vessel and dedicated safety boats, gracefully glided into Kolkata.
The cadets were greeted with enthusiastic applause by senior dignitaries and proud family members.
The grand flagging-in ceremony marked the successful culmination of a gruelling yet immensely rewarding journey from Farakka to Kolkata under the leadership of expedition commander Cdr Sanjib Sharan and safety officer Cdr Mrinmoy Ghosh.
"Launched to foster civil-military synergy and youth empowerment, Hooghly Sankalp far transcended a conventional adventure mission. Over the course of the voyage, the 'floating classroom' touched countless lives through impactful community outreach and ecological and river-health initiatives, championing Gangetic river dolphin conservation, conducting live water-purity tests, and demonstrating practical rainwater harvesting and cost-effective purification models," an official said.
The cadets, during stopovers, also encouraged the consumption of millets and urged people to be part of the ongoing "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan".
"The cadets, while interacting with locals, also discussed the importance of cyber safety, not only to protect devices from misuse but also to prevent cyber fraud. They discussed issues such as the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer, and the need for young girls to get vaccinated," the official said.
The NCC cadets also participated in anti-child marriage campaigns.
By connecting with people at the grassroots level, they conveyed a message of national integration.
They also visited the India-Bangladesh border and interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. As a mark of appreciation for their role in defending the border, the cadets tied rakhis on their wrists.
"As part of the learning process, they visited an NTPC power plant, apart from several historical sites. The voyage also promoted the use of waterways as a viable transportation option to reduce emissions and costs," the official added.
The expedition worked closely with IWAI to highlight the immense potential of National Waterway-1 for the sustainable transportation of goods and people.
As a greener mode of transport, waterways provide savings of 50-60 per cent in costs compared with road transport.
The government has been actively exploring the use of waterways for the movement of cargo.
The expedition was undertaken by cadets of the West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate.
They started their voyage from the Farakka lock gate on Sept. 25.
The expedition was flagged off by Major General A.P.S. Chahal, ADG, NCC, West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.