Flipkart CEO meets Haryana CM to discuss tech-led jobs for youth

New Delhi: Flipkart Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the national capital and discussed ways to enhance skilling and employment opportunities for youth while promoting inclusive economic growth through technology.

According to an official statement, the meeting on Monday focused on leveraging across key sectors, including agriculture, entrepreneurship and employment in Haryana. The discussions also explored measures to create new opportunities for the state's youth through skill development and technology-driven initiatives.



This comes after the Chief Minister held an interaction with wholesale traders from various Delhi markets at Haryana Bhawan and invited them to invest in the state, highlighting the government's plan to develop a world-class commercial market with modern infrastructure.



He invited traders to invest in Haryana in large numbers. Representatives from 26 trade associations, including electronics, marble, dry fruits, and iron markets, interacted with the Chief Minister and shared their suggestions, a release said.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was his privilege to be among people who keep the nation's economic system moving. Whether it is farmers or industrialists, it is the trading community that ensures products reach every corner of the country. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to all traders for their invaluable contribution.



The Chief Minister said that, considering the congestion and space constraints in Delhi's markets, the Haryana Government has decided to develop a large commercial market and a complete industrial ecosystem in areas adjoining Delhi. This will provide traders with a spacious and well-equipped business environment. He informed that traders from the dry fruit market in Amritsar have already acquired around 280 plots, paving the way for the establishment of a major dry fruit market in Haryana.

Similarly, traders from Ludhiana have purchased around 180 plots. The new market will have a distinct world-class identity and will play a significant role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will be developed with wide roads and modern infrastructure, keeping the next 50 years in mind, ensuring hassle-free movement. It will be a green and pollution-free market where families can also visit and spend time.



Saini said that a proposal has been prepared to develop a "Namo City" over approximately 5,000 acres, offering state-of-the-art facilities for traders as well as the general public. He said that traders and entrepreneurs not only conduct business but also create employment, provide services, and build trust in society. A single trader often provides employment to hundreds of people--they are not job seekers but job creators.