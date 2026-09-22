Flawed school textbooks trigger high drama in Odisha Assembly as opposition demands minister quits

"We have placed our demand, and if the state government agrees to it, we will allow the House to function. Let the government first agree to our demand and ensure that School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond resign for playing with the future of the children. We have been demanding the resignation of the Minister. If the government ensures the recovery of the additional amount spent from the public exchequer on the publication of new textbooks, we will call off our protest," Mallik added.