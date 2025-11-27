Flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics lit in Ancient Olympia

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Coventry said: “We are extremely happy that today’s ceremony reminds us what the Games stand for. They are about bringing people together in peaceful competition, in friendship, and in respect. As we light the Olympic flame for Milano Cortina, we will carry this light from the past to the present and into the future. And it’s a shared future that we all want to see. This is why we firmly believe in the Olympic Truce. In laying down our differences and wanting to hope for a brighter future.”