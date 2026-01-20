Flagged off by PM Modi, Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat trains receive grand welcome across NFR

Guwahati: Newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat Express trains were accorded a grand welcome at several stations across the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) jurisdiction on Monday, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train between Guwahati (Kamakhya) and Kolkata (Howrah), and he also launched the Amrit Bharat Express trains.

The introduction of these new services marks a significant step towards strengthening long-distance rail connectivity across the region.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said at several stations under NFR jurisdiction, including Moranhat, Furkating, Lumding, Jagirod, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri, local people gathered in large numbers on January 17 and January 18 to welcome the inaugural runs.

The arrival of the trains was celebrated with traditional cultural programmes, folk music and dance performances, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere at the station premises.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, India’s first sleeper variant under the Vande Bharat brand, received widespread appreciation for its modern amenities, improved safety features and enhanced overnight travel comfort, Sharma said.