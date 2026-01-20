Flagged off by PM Modi, Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat trains receive grand welcome across NFR
Guwahati: Newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat Express trains were accorded a grand welcome at several stations across the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) jurisdiction on Monday, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train between Guwahati (Kamakhya) and Kolkata (Howrah), and he also launched the Amrit Bharat Express trains.
The introduction of these new services marks a significant step towards strengthening long-distance rail connectivity across the region.
NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said at several stations under NFR jurisdiction, including Moranhat, Furkating, Lumding, Jagirod, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri, local people gathered in large numbers on January 17 and January 18 to welcome the inaugural runs.
The arrival of the trains was celebrated with traditional cultural programmes, folk music and dance performances, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere at the station premises.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, India’s first sleeper variant under the Vande Bharat brand, received widespread appreciation for its modern amenities, improved safety features and enhanced overnight travel comfort, Sharma said.
Similarly, the Amrit Bharat Express trains, introduced to provide affordable and comfortable travel options, were warmly welcomed by passengers. The enthusiastic public response reflects the growing demand for improved railway services in the region. Northeast Frontier Railway continues its commitment towards modernisation and enhanced passenger experience through the introduction of new-generation train services.
The CPRO earlier had said that the new-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with a 16-coach rake, having a total passenger capacity of 823. "The composition includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments," he added.
According to the official, designed with a strong passenger-focused approach, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for superior ride comfort, noise-reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.
"Special provisions for 'Divyangjan' (differently abled) passengers, contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology will further enhance hygiene, accessibility and onboard comfort," he added. Safety remains a defining hallmark of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.
The CPRO said that the train will be equipped with the 'Kavach' automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver's cab with advanced controls. Its aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors showcase the latest achievements in indigenous rail engineering and design, CPRO Sharma added.
The introduction of this railway service is expected to significantly boost connectivity between Assam and West Bengal.
"Key beneficiary districts include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal," CPRO Sharma said.
The railway service will support regional mobility while promoting trade, tourism and socio-economic development. The commencement of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express reaffirms Indian Railways' commitment to innovation, passenger-centric services and the vision of a modern, future-ready railway network for the nation, the CPRO added.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.
