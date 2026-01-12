Researchers link stable impressions to reduced social anxiety

Tel Aviv: A new study finds that people with social anxiety may feel less stressed and perform better in social situations when they believe first impressions are hard to change, Israel's Bar-Ilan University announced. The finding challenges a long-standing assumption in psychology that thinking people can always improve how others see them, is healthier in every case.



Social anxiety is a widespread condition marked by intense discomfort in social settings and persistent worry about being judged. For years, research has suggested that believing impressions can change encourages self-improvement. But researchers at Bar-Ilan University found that for people with high social anxiety, this belief can increase pressure and mental strain, making social interactions more difficult rather than empowering.



"For most people, believing that others' opinions can change motivates growth," said Prof. Liad Uziel of Bar-Ilan University's Department of Psychology, who led the research. "But for individuals with high social anxiety, that constant possibility for change can feel overwhelming. Viewing others' impressions as relatively stable may make the social world seem more predictable and less mentally draining."