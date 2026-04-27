Fix responsibility, restore peace in Manipur: North East Students' Organisation

Shillong: The North East Students' Organisation on Monday called for immediate steps to end the ongoing violence in Manipur.

In a statement, NESO, an umbrella organisation of student bodies of all NE states, expressed "deep concern over the recurring cycle of violence and bloodshed" in Manipur, saying innocent lives continue to be lost and the fabric of peaceful coexistence is being eroded.

"These repeated acts of violence against unarmed civilians represent a grave humanitarian concern that strikes at the core of human dignity, security and the fundamental right to live in peace," NESO chairman SB Jyrwa said.