Five Telangana students secure perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main session 2

HYDERABAD: Five students from Telangana achieved a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main Session-2, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Vivan Sharad Maheshwari, who had earlier topped Session-1, repeated his outstanding performance by securing 100 percentile in Session-2. The other top scorers from the state include Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Rishi Premnath, Sai Rithvik Reddy and D Bhavitesh.

Speaking to TNIE, D Bhavitesh said that consistent practice through mock tests and reliance on college study material played a crucial role in his success.