Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala together accounted for 48.6 per cent of India's research publications and 56.1 per cent of its patent applications in 2024-25, according to the India Science and Technology (S&T) Scoreboard released by NITI Aayog.

The five states produced nearly 1.1 lakh research publications out of the national total of 2,23,005. They recorded 35,309 patent applications against India's total of 62,934 during the financial year.

Tamil Nadu emerged as the country's leading state in both research publications and patent applications. It recorded 44,611 publications and 16,048 patent applications, ahead of all other states and Union Territories. It also had the highest number of incubators in the country.

Karnataka ranked fourth in research publications with 27,970 papers and third in patent applications with 8,413 filings. Together, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the five southern states' research publications and patent applications.

The scoreboard also places Maharashtra at the top in the number of deep-tech startups, while Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of higher education institutions in the country.

NITI Aayog launched the India S&T Scoreboard in New Delhi. Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri unveiled the interactive platform, which brings together state-level information on research publications, patents, higher education institutions, research and development institutions, deep-tech startups and incubators.

Speaking at the launch, Lahiri said India's progress in science and technology required a more active role from state governments. He said the platform would help states identify their strengths and gaps, learn from one another and develop better policies and programmes.

NITI Aayog Senior Adviser Vivek Kumar Singh said the scoreboard was designed to assess research quality, impact and collaboration alongside publication and patent numbers. The platform provides comparisons across states and Union Territories, with separate indicators for academia, government research laboratories and industry.