Five scholarship opportunities to help change lives through education

Education has the power to transform lives, open doors to opportunity, and break cycles of poverty. Across India, several organisations are creating pathways for talented students to achieve their academic dreams through need-based and merit-based scholarships. These initiatives not only fund education but also nurture future leaders committed to building a more equitable society.

Here are five remarkable scholarship programs that are empowering change through education.

1. Lotus Petal Foundation’s BIT Mesra Merit Scholarship

Aimed at empowering underprivileged yet meritorious students, this scholarship by Lotus Petal Foundation offers full financial support for higher education at BIT Mesra. It covers tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, ensuring that deserving students from marginalised backgrounds can pursue world-class education and transform their lives through opportunity and learning.

Email: info@lotuspetalfoundation.org, ( lotuspetalfoundation.org )

2. Azim Premji Foundation Fellowship

This program invites passionate individuals to work toward improving education in rural India. It offers a unique blend of grassroots experience and structured learning, providing financial support, mentorship, and professional development. Fellows contribute to meaningful social change while gaining a deep understanding of the public education system and developmental challenges.

Website: azimpremjifoundation.org

3. Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarship

The Inlaks Scholarship supports exceptional young Indians to pursue postgraduate studies at top global institutions. It covers tuition, living expenses, and travel, encouraging academic and creative excellence across diverse fields. The program aims to nurture visionary leaders who can return to India and drive positive social and intellectual transformation.

Website: inlaksfoundation.org

4. Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation Scholarship

The Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation, established through an endowment by visionary entrepreneur Mr Narotam Sekhsaria, supports academically brilliant students with limited means. This interest-free loan scholarship enables postgraduate studies in India or abroad. Recipients also benefit from mentorship and networking opportunities, empowering them to achieve professional success and contribute meaningfully to society.

Website: pg.nsfoundation.co.in

5. Bharti Foundation Scholarship

Established to promote equitable access to quality education, the Bharti Foundation Scholarship assists deserving students from economically weaker sections in pursuing higher studies. It covers academic expenses and provides mentorship, focusing on nurturing leadership, responsibility, and community impact. Designed for students enrolled in technology-based engineering and five-year integrated courses in the top 50 NIRF-ranked institutes, the recipients are proudly recognised as Bharti Scholars.

Email: bhartiairtelscholarship@buddy4study.com (bhartifoundation.org)