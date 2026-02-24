Five-minute grace time allowed for Intermediate exams as nearly 10 lakh students set to appear in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)-2025, which commence on Wednesday, will be allowed an additional five minutes of grace time to enter their examination centres.

A total of 9,97,075 students — including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year candidates — are expected to appear for the theory examinations conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The examinations will be held between 9 am and 12 noon from February 25 to March 18 across 1,495 centres in the state.