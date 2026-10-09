Five injured as gas leak triggers fire in hostel on IIT Bombay campus

Mumbai: Five persons, including two children, suffered injuries after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe triggered a fire at a hostel on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai here, officials said.
They said the incident was reported at around 10.25 pm on Thursday from hostel number 6.
The injured were taken to BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, an official said.
"Four of them were later shifted to civic body-run Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokli. One remains admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The five have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar (12), Tahjib Aalam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23)," the official said.
Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident, he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.