Five Indian students win medals at International Junior Astronomy Olympiad

Kolkata: Indian school students won medals at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Thailand from November 1 to 8. The Indian contingent secured two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the international competition, which saw participation from 104 students representing 25 countries.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), functioning under the Ministry of Culture, facilitated the participation of the Indian team and oversaw the selection and training of students through its Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme.

Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.

Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, Rajasthan, secured silver medals. Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, won the bronze medal.