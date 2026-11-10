Five Indian students win medals at International Junior Astronomy Olympiad

Kolkata: Indian school students won medals at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Thailand from November 1 to 8. The Indian contingent secured two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the international competition, which saw participation from 104 students representing 25 countries.
The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), functioning under the Ministry of Culture, facilitated the participation of the Indian team and oversaw the selection and training of students through its Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme.
Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.
Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, Rajasthan, secured silver medals. Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, won the bronze medal.
The Indian contingent competed against students from 24 other countries at the event held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.
According to NCSM Director General K S Murali, the students' performance reflected their scientific aptitude, preparation and perseverance.
The selection and preparation process involved a larger group of students. Twenty-five shortlisted candidates underwent specialised training in theoretical and observational astronomy, problem-solving and night-sky observation before the final team was selected.
Speaking about her experience, gold medallist Swara Srujal Patel said that representing India at an international platform and competing with students from different countries had been an enriching experience. She also acknowledged the guidance and preparation provided by NCSM.
Silver medallist Krish Bhaskar said he aspired to become an astrophysicist. He added that the competition provided an opportunity to interact with students from different parts of the world and gain experience beyond academic competition.
Apart from facilitating students' participation in international competitions, NCSM conducts astronomy-related learning activities through its Astronomy Education Centres located across its science museums.
These centres promote awareness of astronomy through planetariums, exhibitions, sky observations and lectures. Such initiatives provide students with opportunities to explore astronomy through activities that complement classroom learning.
The Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme is among the initiatives through which students are introduced to specialised areas of science and prepared for national and international academic competitions.