Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Delhi University figured in Asia’s top 100 institutes, according to the QS University Rankings announced on Tuesday.

Five IITs, DU, IISc among top 100 institutes in Asia: QS Rankings IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur were in the list of top 100 Asian institutes.

“Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500," London based QS said in a statement. It said compared to last year, 36 Indian institutes went up in the list, 16 remained the same and 105 fell down the rankings. "The expansion of the rankings is associated with the greater volatility observed in this year’s results."