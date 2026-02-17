Five held for impersonating candidates during 2022 Rajasthan teacher recruitment exam

Additional Director General of Police, SOG, Vishal Bansal said complaints were received that certain candidates had fraudulently cleared the examination by sending dummy candidates on their behalf and secured appointments as senior teachers.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the case was registered and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter.

The ADG said three MBBS students and two government school teachers were arrested for allegedly appearing in the examination in place of original candidates in exchange for amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Another MBBS student from Kolkata has been detained for questioning.