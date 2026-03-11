Himachal Pradesh: Raulane Fair concludes in Kalpa after five days

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The five-day-long traditional Raulane Fair concluded at Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur on Tuesday, drawing large participation from locals, nearby villagers and tourists.

Rooted in the region's ancient customs and beliefs, the fair is considered one of the important cultural celebrations of the area.

The celebrations were held at the Vishnu and Brahma Narayan temple complex in Kalpa, a well-known tourist spot in the district. People gathered in large numbers to witness the cultural rituals and performances that mark the closing of the fair.