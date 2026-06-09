Shimla Summer Festival opens with cultural splendour as Governor urges tourists to follow rules

Shimla (ANI): The five-day-long Shimla Summer Festival commenced on Monday with great enthusiasm at the historic Ridge Ground, drawing large crowds of tourists and local residents.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, formally inaugurated the festival and called upon visitors to follow administrative guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience in the hill station.

Addressing the gathering during the first cultural evening, Governor Gupta described the Summer Festival as an important platform for showcasing Himachal Pradesh's rich culture, traditions, and heritage. He congratulated the elected representatives, Shimla Municipal Corporation, and the district administration for successfully organising the event.

The Governor said Shimla remains one of India's most prominent tourist destinations and that the festival provides visitors from across the country with an opportunity to experience the state's cultural richness. He stressed the need to preserve and promote folk traditions and ensure that younger generations remain connected to their cultural roots.

Welcoming artists from different parts of the country, Gupta said such events encourage cultural exchange and strengthen social harmony by allowing people to understand and appreciate diverse traditions.

Highlighting Shimla's popularity among domestic and international tourists, the Governor noted that while the city's pleasant weather and natural beauty continue to attract visitors, its geographical limitations and finite resources require responsible tourism. He urged tourists to adhere to the rules and guidelines laid down by the administration and wished them a safe and memorable stay in the state capital.

The inaugural cultural evening witnessed vibrant performances by artists from various regions, who showcased Himachal Pradesh's rich folk heritage through music and dance, leaving the audience enthralled.

The district administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, which will continue from June 8 to June 12.

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Sharma, Additional District Magistrate of Shimla, said that cultural performances by Himachali, Punjabi, and artists from other states will continue throughout the festival. He said special efforts have been made to promote Himachal Pradesh's folk traditions through cultural presentations and folk dance performances.

Apart from cultural events, a food festival, volleyball competition, Zumba sessions, Mallakhamb demonstrations, and several other activities have been organised to attract tourists. Sharma said the festival also contributes significantly to the local economy by boosting tourism and generating employment opportunities.

He added that the city has been divided into sectors, and executive magistrates and police personnel have been deployed in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the five-day event. He appealed to visitors to enjoy Shimla's natural beauty responsibly and cooperate with authorities.

To maintain law and order, the police department has deployed around 300 personnel across key locations, including the Ridge and Mall Road.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla, said the Summer Festival management has been divided into three sectors, each under the supervision of senior officers. He said the primary focus is on ensuring the safety and convenience of tourists while preventing any law-and-order issues.

The officer said police personnel have also been deployed to guide visitors and manage traffic effectively. Additional traffic arrangements, route diversions, and sector-wise monitoring have been implemented to ensure smooth movement during the festival.

Abhishek appealed to young visitors to celebrate responsibly, avoid unruly behaviour or alcohol-related disturbances, and cooperate with police personnel. He also urged local residents to warmly welcome tourists visiting the city.

Tourists attending the festival expressed excitement over the lively atmosphere, pleasant weather, and cultural attractions.

Alok Gupta, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said he was delighted to witness the Summer Festival during his visit to Shimla. He described the experience as memorable, praising the vibrant crowd, festive spirit, and cool weather, which offered relief from the intense heat in the plains.

Gupta said the atmosphere was so enjoyable that it would encourage him to visit Shimla again and participate in future editions of the festival.

Similarly, Himanshi, a tourist from Delhi, said the pleasant weather, festive celebrations, and enthusiastic crowds had made her visit particularly enjoyable. She encouraged more people to visit Shimla during the festival period, noting that tourists could experience local cuisine, culture, and entertainment all in one place.

The Shimla Summer Festival, one of the state's most anticipated annual events, will continue over the next several days with a series of cultural programmes, folk performances, sporting activities, food exhibitions, and entertainment events aimed at celebrating Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage while enhancing the tourist experience.