Five-day programme to offer hands-on training in research methods, analytics and AI

The programme is being organised by JAIN Online, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), with support from the university's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

It is open to faculty members, research scholars, postgraduate students, industry professionals and independent researchers, including international participants. Registration will close on November 10.

Dr N V H Krishnan, Advisor at JAIN Online and Member of the Chancellor's Advisory Board at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said the programme would address the need for researchers to develop methodological skills, analytical judgement and an understanding of the ethical use of AI.