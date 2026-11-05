Five-day programme to offer hands-on training in research methods, analytics and AI

A five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on advanced research methods, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) will be held from November 16 to 20, 2026, offering participants practical training in research tools and techniques.
Titled ‘Advanced Research Methods: Analytics, Innovation and AI’, the programme will cover different stages of the research process, from formulating research problems and preparing proposals to analysing data, interpreting findings and academic writing. It will also examine how AI tools can be integrated into research practices.
The sessions will include hands-on training in statistical and analytical software such as SPSS, AMOS, R and Python. Other areas of focus include research design, measurement and data preparation, Exploratory and Confirmatory Factor Analysis, Structural Equation Modelling and publication-oriented writing.
The programme is being organised by JAIN Online, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), with support from the university's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).
It is open to faculty members, research scholars, postgraduate students, industry professionals and independent researchers, including international participants. Registration will close on November 10.
Dr N V H Krishnan, Advisor at JAIN Online and Member of the Chancellor's Advisory Board at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said the programme would address the need for researchers to develop methodological skills, analytical judgement and an understanding of the ethical use of AI.
"Conducting research today is more complex than simply mastering a single method. It requires design sensibilities, analytical and ethical judgment, and prudence in using AI. This program intertwines these elements and others in an integrated pathway, led by researchers and program leaders who demonstrate the art of research through practice. We aim to strengthen our participants’ capacity to produce research work that is methodologically sound and ready for publication," he said.
Ten mentors from institutions including the University of Hyderabad, NIT Warangal, IIIT Kottayam, C-DAC Bengaluru, BIMTECH and the University of the People, USA, will lead the sessions.
The programme will begin on November 16 with an inaugural address by Dr Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) and Registrar of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), followed by a keynote address by Dr Manav Saxena, Director of CREI at the university.
A panel discussion on November 20 will focus on ‘From Generative AI to Agentic AI in Research: Opportunities, Challenges and Future Directions’. Moderated by Dr Sumit Kumar, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the university, the discussion will explore the opportunities and challenges associated with the use of emerging AI technologies in academic research.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.