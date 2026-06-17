Five accused in assault on CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke granted bail by Jaipur court

Five culprits who attacked CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke in Jaipur granted Bail Rajesh Asnani, JaipurThe five culprits who slapped and assaulted Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Jaipur on Monday were granted bail on Tuesday.

The five accused had attacked the CJP founder during a peaceful protest at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak to oppose paper leaks and unemployment, and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Three of the accused youths are residents of Jaipur while one is from Sikar and another from Jodhpur. Among them, Rakesh, Ajay, and Rohit knew each other, but Kuldeep and Niket apparently did not know the others.

The police had detained all five on Monday on charges of disturbing peace. While granting bail upon the submission of a Rs 20,000 bond each, they were also bound down for a period of six months. Upon their release, the accused youths and their associates exited the police station while raising slogans. As if the culprits had notched up a great feat, their associates welcomed them with garlands after they were released on bail from the Vidhayakpuri police station.

The youths had slapped Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, when he arrived at the protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur; a physical altercation also took place during the incident. The police intervened to calm the situation and arrested five youths - namely Rohit Sharma and Ajay Sharma (residents of Kanota-Hirawala), Rakesh Gurjar (resident of Bagru-Kuchawas) in Jaipur district, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat (from Sikar), and Niket (from Jodhpur) - on charges of disturbing public peace.

Significantly, one of the culprits is reportedly the brother of a state vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. According to reports, two of the youths are pursuing an MBA, while three are unemployed. A commotion erupted on Monday afternoon during a protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur regarding the issue of paper leaks, when some youths behaved rudely with CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and slapped him.

On Tuesday, Dipke alleged that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were involved in the attack on him in Jaipur. In response, Sunil Bansal, BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of West Bengal, commented on the 'Cockroach Junta Party,' and stated that such experiments have been taking place in India for a long time. There have been many such experiments in the past, and this one will meet the same fate as the others.