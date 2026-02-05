Indian women’s hockey coach focuses on fitness, team strength before WC Qualifiers, Asian Games 2026

New Delhi: Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said that ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers and the Asian Games scheduled for this year, the top priorities remain fitness and building a strong unit which can come together and perform well.



Marijne, who returned to the women's programme in December 2025 after a four-year hiatus, has emphasised that his immediate focus is well-defined. With an eye on the major assignments in the Los Angeles Olympic cycle, the Dutchman has emphasised the importance of building strong team chemistry while also raising fitness standards across the squad.

"Our first priority right now is fitness, which is a very important aspect for us. Alongside that, the focus is on coming together and functioning as a strong unit," Marijne told SAI as quoted by a Hockey India press release. "From there on, we can work on all the other things like techniques," he added.



The women's team has its eyes firmly on the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad from March 8-14, the Asian Games 2026 from September-October, and upcoming major competitions in the broader LA 2028 Olympic cycle.