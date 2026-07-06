Fit to watch

With fitness influencers, transformation videos, and workout challenges flooding platforms such as YouTube, students are frequently exposed to health and exercise content online. Yet physical education teachers and wellness experts point out that many children remain sedentary in their daily lives.

“Even as they admire advanced skills they see online, like handstands or mobility challenges, and do try to emulate them, they don’t understand the discipline and long-term effort required to achieve them,” says Dipak Bhambhani, Medical Yoga Therapist at NIT-Ninai Medical Yoga in Vadodara.

He believes there is a noticeable drop in the baseline energy levels of today’s students compared to a decade ago, which he attributes to reduced physical activity, academic pressure, and excessive screen time.

Holistic Health Consultant Aanandhi Venkatesan agrees, noting, “Students today want quick results. Consistent effort and patience are becoming rare.” She also says that online exposure can shape children’s self-image from an early age.

“Social media creates unrealistic expectations around fitness and body image. Many youngsters confuse looking fit with being healthy.”

Schools appear to be struggling to keep pace with this digital attention economy. Bhambhani notes that many students today have less playtime because of demanding academic schedules, pushing parents towards after-school activities such as yoga, calisthenics, and parkour classes.

Both experts agree that social media itself is not entirely negative. Online content can create awareness and motivate students to try fitness activities. Wearable devices and fitness apps also make health goals measurable and interactive for younger users.

They stress, however, that awareness alone cannot replace movement.