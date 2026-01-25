Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rolls out nationwide on Republic Day eve

In New Delhi, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at Vasant Kunj with RWA residents, many among them first time voters. The event was attended by national women’s kabaddi player Ritu Sheoran who said, "Cycling as an exercise can be done specially by women, who are often not encouraged by their families to take up sport or other fitness activities. It is easy and can be done for just 15 mins in a day to stay fit and agile." Stressing on the need for regular outdoor fitness activities, national kabaddi player Rohit Kumar said, "I would like to say that such programmes should be organised every week so that India remains fit and healthy."