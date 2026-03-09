Fishbone effort restores vitality to Bhitarkanika mangroves

KENDRAPARA: In a major success for the conservation efforts, mangrove forest cover in Bhitarkanika National Park has increased by around 100 hectare in the last four years, thanks to the unique fishbone plantation method used by the Forest department.

The innovative technique for restoring mangrove ecosystems involves creating a network of feeder irrigation channels branching off from a main canal, forming a structure resembling a fishbone. These channels help facilitate the flow of saline tidal water into previously dried-up or degraded coastal land, making the soil suitable for mangrove growth.

Out of 259.06 sq km of mangrove forests across six coastal districts in Odisha, Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district accounts for the major chunk of 212.69 sq km.

Bhitarkanika assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Kumar Das said, “Fishbone plantation is an eco-friendly restoration technique in which herringbone-patterned channels are dug in degraded, high-salinity tidal mudflats. By mimicking natural tidal creeks, the method improves water circulation, reduces soil salinity and allows nutrients to reach barren areas, enabling rapid regeneration of mangrove forests.”

The Forest department first introduced the technique in 2022, facilitating saline water to reach previously barren coastal land by digging channels in areas with limited tidal inflow.

Mangrove saplings planted across 100 ha in last 4 years

The plantation drive was executed under Implementation of Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) programme in 2023-24 with funding from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

“Through this method, mangrove saplings have been planted across around 100 hectares in the past four years. The forest department is determined to restore more degraded mangrove habitats that do not receive regular tidal inundation,” Das said.

Earlier, large tracts of mangrove forests were converted into illegal prawn farms, with operators clearing mangrove cover and blocking the natural flow of saline water from rivers into forest areas by constructing embankments. Forest officials said many such illegal prawn farms were demolished, after which mangrove saplings were planted using the fishbone method.

This story has been written by Ashis Senapati of The New Indian Express.