First-time passengers praise food, safety on Vande Bharat Sleeper

One passenger praised the comfort and convenience offered by the train. “The facilities are really good. The seats are comfortable, and it is one of the best trains for long journeys. The country needs such modern trains. This is the first Vande Bharat sleeper train, and travelling in it feels very pleasant. It is also very comfortable for elderly passengers. If I visit the Kamakhya Temple again, I will definitely choose this train. The authorities have done their job well in maintaining cleanliness, and now it is our responsibility to keep the train clean,” the passenger said.