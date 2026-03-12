Pioneering stem cell treatment leads to successful births in India for women with severe Asherman’s syndrome

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough in reproductive medicine, doctors at a private hospital in New Delhi have reported two successful live births after treating severe Asherman's Syndrome using umbilical cord-derived stem cells, offering new hope to women suffering from one of the most difficult causes of infertility.



The pioneering work has been carried out by the Centre of IVF and Human Reproduction in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology and Research at the hospital. The research is part of an ongoing clinical trial registered under the hospital's research cell, supported through intramural funding.



According to research, Asherman's Syndrome is a condition in which the uterine cavity becomes partially or completely blocked due to severe intrauterine adhesions. This often occurs after repeated dilatation and curettage procedures, infections, or uterine surgeries. In severe cases, the uterus becomes so damaged that carrying a pregnancy becomes nearly impossible.