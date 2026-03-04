First bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in US's Montana state

Seattle: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was installed at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Center of the University of Montana in Missoula, according to a statement by the Indian Consulate in Seattle.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, along with the Consul General of India in Seattle, jointly unveiled the bust of the Mahatma in a gathering that was attended by leading officials from the state, including faculty and students of the University of Montana, as well as members of the Montana World Affairs Council.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Gianforte thanked the Consulate for presenting the bust of Mahatma as a gift from the Indian government to the US state.