Firewalls, interception, and control: Pakistan’s tightening grip on the internet

“Mere months after the controversial February 2024 general election, all telecom operators were mandated by the regulator to install what is known as the Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS), giving intel agencies instant access to citizens’ call logs, private messages, browsing history and much more. The Lawful Intercept Management System is yet another surveillance mechanism employed by the Pakistani state, and can be used to retrieve the unencrypted data of any consumer, eavesdrop on their calls, and read text messages,” the report mentioned.