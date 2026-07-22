Two students rescued after fire breaks out in Karol Bagh building housing PG accommodation

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A sudden blaze erupted in a Karol Bagh building featuring a paying guest accommodation on the upper floor and a small shoe manufacturing unit on the ground floor on Wednesday, leading to the safe rescue of two students.

Five fire tenders and police staff, including senior officers, are currently engaged in firefighting operations to contain the fire.

Necessary safety and traffic arrangements have been made, and the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the Fire Department.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Tuesday morning, a massive fire broke out in the parking area of a residential building in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Tuesday morning, triggering two cylinder explosions and damaging four vehicles. Quick response from emergency services led to the safe rescue of eight residents trapped by the flames.

Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Ravi Nath said, "There was a fire in the parking of a residence in Fateh Nagar Jail Road, Nr. Ranbir Bakery, Delhi."

Providing details on the containment of the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said, "A massive fire broke out in a building's parking area in Hari Nagar's Fateh Nagar this morning. Two cylinders exploded; four vehicles were damaged due to the fire. Firefighters rescued eight people."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing event management supplies in Swaroop Colony under the Fatehpur Beri police station area, spreading to an adjacent building, a fire official said.

15 fire tenders, along with Delhi Police and CATS ambulances, were rushed to the spot. Firefighters brought the fire under control. Fire department teams engaged in cooling operations to prevent any risk of the fire reigniting.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Kumar Shukla said, "The exact cause of the fire is not known yet... The fire has fully engulfed the tin-shed structure. It is surrounded by a residential area. The fire had spread to an adjacent building as well. The situation is now under control. It is a Category 4 fire. There have been no casualties so far."