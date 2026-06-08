Scrap Materials Catch Fire at Thane School, Blaze Doused with No Injuries Reported

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI): Discarded materials, including old wooden benches and scrapped books, caught fire in a school in Thane on Sunday evening, civic officials said.
No injuries were reported in the incident at Saraswati Vidya Sankul in the Naupada area, they said.
"Old wooden benches, plywood, waste books and other scrap material kept on the sixth-floor staircase of the six-storey school building caught fire," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Firefighters and disaster management staff doused the fire in about one and a half hours, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.