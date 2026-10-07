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Fire breaks out at Delhi University North Campus office

The fire was confined to a sofa and furniture at the DUSU office and was brought under control
Fire breaks out at Delhi University North Campus office
Fire breaks out at Delhi University North Campus office
Updated on

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a Delhi University North Campus office, damaging a sofa and furniture, officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:53 pm on Tuesday at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office in Law Centre-I on the university premises, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Five water tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was confined to a sofa and furniture at the DUSU office and was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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