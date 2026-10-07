Fire breaks out at Delhi University North Campus office

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a Delhi University North Campus office, damaging a sofa and furniture, officials said.
The fire was reported at 11:53 pm on Tuesday at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office in Law Centre-I on the university premises, the Delhi Fire Service said.
Five water tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was confined to a sofa and furniture at the DUSU office and was brought under control.
No casualties were reported in the incident, they added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.